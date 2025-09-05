ANDYFORD BANDA RE–ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE PEOPLE’S ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE (PAC) AT ITS 2025 NATIONAL CONVENTION

ANDYFORD BANDA REAFFIRMS LEADERSHIP, CALLS FOR INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says his party has closed the chapter on a potential leadership handover to Dolika Banda and will head to the 2026 polls with him on the ballot. Speaking on EMV Tonight after PAC’s national convention, Banda emphasized that leadership changes in the party can only be made through formal structures and conventions, not private deals.





“The arrangement with Dolika Banda did not materialize. As things stand, I am the presidential candidate for 2026. These are not decisions for an individual to make, they belong to the structures of the party, and if anything changes, it must go back to the convention,” he said.





ALLIANCES MUST BRING VALUE

The PAC leader was cautious about the wave of opposition alliance talk ahead of 2026. While acknowledging that no single party can win elections in isolation, he rejected what he called “alliances for appearances” that risk diluting principles and confusing voters.





“We would not mind joining an alliance if it advances the interests of the Zambian people. But every political party must bring something to the table. Some alliances damage your brand and reputation because they include parties that don’t stand for anything. Today they are here, tomorrow they are there. That does not help the people,” Banda argued.





His remarks echo frustrations among opposition supporters who have seen several failed coalition attempts in Zambia’s history. From the United Democratic Alliance in 2006 to more recent experiments, many alliances collapsed under the weight of competing egos and unclear platforms. Banda stressed that PAC’s focus is not just on replacing the government but on offering citizens a coherent plan: “It is not about just voting out a government, it is about giving the people a story where they can see themselves succeed.”





CALL FOR INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS

Banda framed Zambia’s governance failures as institutional rather than policy-based. He argued that the country has no shortage of written strategies, whether on agriculture, SMEs, or financial services, but suffers from weak implementation and political capture.





“The biggest challenge is governance. Policies exist, but we fail to implement them because we employ people based on tribe or political loyalty, not competence,” he said.





He called for reforms in how senior officials are appointed, saying that institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must be shielded from partisan control.





“If we employ competent people, we would have solved half of our problems. Meritocracy is the first step. Once you have capable and principled people in charge, ideas will be tested and corruption reduced. Without that, we will keep recycling failure,” Banda said.





His position aligns with concerns raised by governance watchdogs. Transparency International Zambia has consistently ranked political patronage and weak oversight institutions as key enablers of corruption. The 2024 Global Corruption Barometer also found that Zambians perceive government appointments as highly politicized, undermining public trust.





LOOKING AHEAD TO 2026

With just months before Parliament is dissolved, Banda insisted PAC is prepared to give Zambians a credible alternative. “We have been consistent for almost ten years. Our task now is to give hope and direction. That is what will make people trust us with power,” he said.





By reaffirming his candidacy, setting firm conditions for coalition-building, and calling for institutional reforms, Banda is positioning PAC as a party that wants to rise above transactional politics. Whether this stance can translate into broad support in 2026 will depend on whether voters believe his promise of principled leadership and whether other opposition leaders can rally around a shared platform.