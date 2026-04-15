ANDYFORD MAYELE BANDA TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2026 FOR A THIRD TIME



Two time Presidential candidate Andyford Mayele Banda will be making his third appearance on the ballot in 2026. Making the announcement, Andyford Mayele Banda says it’s time for PAC to carry on its path fighting for the empowerment and protection of Zambians within the country and from foreign domination and exploitation.





Andyford Mayele Banda first ran for President in 2016 at only 35 years of age, coming out fourth out of nine candidates. He also ran in 2021 and came out fourth out of sixteen candidates.





Andyford Mayele Banda will be the only candidate in 2026 to participate a third time outside of President Hakainde Hichilema who won Zambia’s Presidency on his sixth attempt.





Andyford Mayele Banda and PAC have been in the opposition for over 10 years having launched PAC on 10th January 2016. Since then the party has participated in various by elections across the country building election experience.





PAC held it’s convention on 4th September, 2025. Andyford Mayele Banda was re-elected as president of the party and nominated as the Party’s presidential candidate for 2026.





Andyford Mayele Banda and PAC have been fighting for the empowerment and protection of Zambians from foreign exploitation and domination, by restructuring economic systems of Zambia to favor Zambians. Currently, the Zambian economy is largely foreign owned without deliberate policies to protect local small businesses and create jobs. However, Andyford Mayele Banda and PAC believes it’s time to reverse the economic order to ensure that Zambians have a significant role to play in the economy.





PAC will carry on where it left from in 2021 after attempting to collaborate in order to advocate for unity of purpose. However, those collaborations could not take off due to differences in approach and motives.





The 2026 campaign tag line for PAC is “This time, it’s time for Zambia”.



Riding on the principles of our country’s Founding Fathers and liberation spirit, in 2026 PAC is fighting for the rights of the ordinary Zambians. They have too long been sidelined not only in the economic systems but also in governance. PAC will build an inclusive governance system that puts decisions in the interest of the people ahead of politicians. Most of today’s leaders have betrayed the ideals of our independence, auctioning Zambia’s sovereignty and resources to foreign powers.





PAC will protect Zambians from foreign exploitation and dominance as is the current case. All businesses that can be run by Zambians, will be run by Zambians. Policies will deliberately be created to protect Zambians. This is the only path to true economic independence.





Andyford Mayele Banda is also a published author of a book called “Economic Systems Dismantling – Why Zambia can be a model for African transformation”. The book chronicles the impact of colonial exploitation on the African continent and how we can dismantle the systems to favor Zambians and Africans at large.





Vote Andyford Mayele Banda #AMB26. This time it’s time for Zambia.



Issued by:



Andyford Mayele Banda

PAC President

And Two Time Presidential Candidate