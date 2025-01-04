Angel Reese deletes Instagram account following backlash over New Year’s Day outfit

Angel Reese’s Instagram account was suddenly deactivated on Thursday, a day after she faced criticism over her New Year’s Day outfit, which many fans labeled as “revealing.”

The Chicago Sky forward appeared to have taken down her account after she made her New Year post showcasing her in a cut-out animal-print dress with a tulle halter top.

The posts went on to spark online criticism from lots of fans who were displeased with her outfit and deemed it ‘too revealing.’

The posts remained visible on her TikTok account as of Thursday.

However, Angel Reese’s Instagram handle (@angelreese5) was no longer accessible, and it left fans speculating about what really led to that action.

“What y’all done did to my girl Angel Reese to make her deactivate her Instagram?” one user wrote on X.

Others stood behind her despite the backlash and questioned the point of fans criticizing the WNBA star’s outfit preference.

”Why are yall mad at Angel Reese for looking good as fuck? Lmao”, one user wrote on X.

”Angel Reese bothers people because she doesn’t fit the stereotypical tomboy dressed basketball players. She literally isn’t doing anything but having media visibility and being cute dressed like a normal woman her age”, another said.

”My whole thing with Angel Reese is what y’all got against her being a bad bitch?? Like are you niggas geigh?? Why y’all hate her for that? Lmao”, a third stated.

The 22-year-old WNBA All-Star is yet to comment publicly on the deactivation, and it remains unclear how Reese celebrated the New Year.

Just last week, Reese shared her ambitious goals for 2025 in a video where she unveiled her 2024 vision board. One of her biggest aspirations is to become a billionaire.

“I’m not a billionaire yet, but we’re still working on that. My mind is on billions, so I’m still on that,” she said.

She also reflected on her accomplishments in 2024, which included attaining millionaire status.

“I was an All-Star, I did everything that people said I couldn’t do, and I made it happen — shocked everyone,” she said.

Angel Reese is a key figure in the WNBA and continues to inspire fans with her confidence and ambition despite the backlash.