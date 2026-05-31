Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox has filed to officially drop Pitt from his last name, according to a report.





The 24-year-old filed documents requesting a legal name change, TMZ reported on Thursday, May 28.



The change would drop “Pitt” from his surname, making his full name Maddox Chivan Jolie.





The request is yet to be granted.



Maddox filing for a name change comes shortly after he dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his mom’s latest movie, Couture.



He served as an assistant director on the drama, which starred Angelina, 50.





The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, before going on to debut in French movie theaters on Feb. 18.



At the time that Maddox’s name was listed as Maddox Jolie in the end credits, while production notes for the film provided to journalists at TIFF also listed his name as Maddox Jolie.





This move marked a change from Maddox’s previous film credit for Maria, the 2024 drama starring his mom as the late opera singer Maria Callas. On the Netflix movie, Maddox worked as a production assistant and was credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt.





Maddox is the eldest of Angelina Jolie and 62-year-old Bradd Pitt’s six children.



The former couple, who split in 2016, also share Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



Maddox , is not the first of his siblings to distance himself from the Pitt surname.





In the May 2024 Playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical, Vivienne, who helped her mom produce the musical, was credited as Vivienne Jolie, instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.



Months later, in August 2024, Zahara also began introducing herself as a Zahara Jolie, having dropped Pitt from her name.





Shiloh, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, had also legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie. Shiloh had filed to change her surname on May 27 of that year, which was also the then-teen’s 18th birthday.



Soon after Shiloh’s petition was filed, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE that the F1 actor was “aware” of the change.





“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the source said. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them.”



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