GHANA DECLARES: “NO MORE IMF BAILOUTS!”



Ghana has boldly announced that it will no longer seek financial rescue packages from the International Monetary Fund, marking what leaders describe as a major turning point after years of economic hardship.





Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said the country intends to complete its current IMF programme and move toward a reform-focused framework designed to strengthen investor confidence without relying on fresh IMF funding.





The government credits its recovery to a series of tough economic measures, including tighter fiscal discipline, cuts to wasteful spending, the removal of selected taxes, and efforts to streamline the size of government.





Officials say new systems have been introduced to keep public spending under control, better manage national debt, and rebuild foreign currency reserves. The administration is also targeting a primary budget surplus by 2026, a key milestone in restoring long-term financial stability.





The announcement signals Ghana’s determination to chart an independent economic path and present itself as a stronger, more self-reliant destination for investment and growth.