Paris Descends Into Chaos: PSG Victory Sparks Another Night of Riots Under the Eiffel Tower





Paris has once again proven it cannot handle a simple football celebration without descending into anarchy. Following PSG’s penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the 2026 Champions League final, “fans” turned central Paris into a war zone of smoke, fires, barricades, and clashes with police right in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower.





Video footage shows crowds running through the streets amid flashing police lights and thick smoke as officers struggle to contain the disorder. Despite authorities pre-deploying over 8,000 officers and setting up designated zones like the Champ de Mars for “controlled” celebrations, looting and violence still broke out across the city.