Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha holds the record for the most successful dribbles in a single FIFA World Cup match.





According to FIFA statistics, Okocha completed 15 successful dribbles during Nigeria’s clash against the Italy national football team at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, a record that still stands today.





The Nigerian great sits ahead of several football icons, including Jairzinho, Paul Gascoigne, Eusébio, Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona, all of whom recorded fewer successful dribbles in a single World Cup game





FIFA’s records also show that Lionel Messi has completed the most take-ons in World Cup history with 125, while Maradona remains the player with the most successful take-ons in a single tournament, registering 53 during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.





Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most skilful footballers, Okocha’s performance against Italy remains one of the most memorable individual displays in World Cup history and continues to set the standard for dribbling excellence on football’s biggest stage.



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