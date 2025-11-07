Hollywood actor, Angelina Jolie has made a high-risk visit to one of Ukraine’s most dangerous frontline cities, Kherson, and the neighboring region of Mykolaiv. She spent time meeting with medical staff, volunteers, and civilians who are living under constant threat of Russian attacks.

Jolie’s visit, supported by the Legacy of War Foundation, was highlighted in a statement she released on Thursday, November 6. She expressed deep admiration for the resilience of the local population.

“At a time when governments around the world are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength, and their support for each other is humbling,” Jolie said. “The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger every day, but they refuse to give in.”

Photos from the visit show Jolie wearing a flak jacket in a basement and speaking with children in a windowless room. The Foundation confirmed that she toured medical and educational facilities that have been forced to relocate underground to escape persistent Russian shelling.

Kherson, once home to nearly 300,000 people, is considered one of Ukraine’s most dangerous cities because it lies within range of Russia’s frontline weaponry. The city was occupied by Russian forces for eight months in 2022 before they withdrew across the Dnipro River, from which they continue their attacks.

The local resilience has been crucial. Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, deputy head of Kherson’s regional administration, welcomed the high-profile visit, telling state-controlled TV, “We are very grateful for [Jolie’s visit] and for the fact that people are coming here… Sometimes it seems that we have been forgotten, but we can see that this is not the case.”

This marks Jolie’s second visit to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began, having previously met with displaced people in the western city of Lviv in the spring of 2022.