ANGOLA 🇦🇴 IS MAKING HISTORY TODAY!

By CIC Africa.



The Cabinda Refinery of Angola is a brand-new powerhouse, that begins today, THIS MONTH, September 2025, pumping out 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel, jet fuel, naphtha, and heavy fuel oil!





Backed by a $473M investment, this beast would slash Angola’s costly fuel imports and set the stage for energy independence!





Employing 2,800 workers (85% Angolans) with a minimum salary of $1,000, it’s creating jobs and transforming lives!





