Angry Kanye West fans chant for refunds at chaotic Shanghai show

Kanye West fans demanded refunds after the rapper put on a chaotic show in Shanghai, China, over the weekend.

According to a fan on X, the rapper allegedly showed up more than 45 minutes late to his show at the Shanghai Stadium Saturday night.

“So I’ve been a fan of Kanye West since I was a teen. ‘MBDTF’ opened my ears to the sonics in music,” the fan tweeted, alongside a clip of West performing “All of the Lights.”

“Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better,” the netizen added.

The concert attendee claimed West, 48, was “mostly lip synching” for the show and that “his microphone must have been up less than 20% of the time.”

The fan also alleged that the 24-time Grammy winner “disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point” while his hot tracks, such as “Wolves,” played “with him nowhere in sight.”

“I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????” the fan tweeted.

Additionally, the concertgoer, who said they paid $260 for their ticket, claimed West “stayed in the circle so nobody could actually see him closely even if you were vip” and “wore a mask the entire show.”

“@kanyewest you should not tour. It’s not for you,” the fan wrote directly to the Yeezy founder on X.

“Stick to the studio. Drop surprise albums and be that guy. I’m the biggest supporter of (most of) your work. You waste people’s time, excitement and money by pretending that you’re a performer.”