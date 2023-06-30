Anita Brown promises to get American work visa for all Davido’s baby mamas so they can ‘get what they deserve’ from him

Anita Brown, the American lady accusing Davido of impregnating her, has promised to to get American work visa for all Davido’s baby mamas.

Anita said she is doing this to ensure that all the singer’s baby mamas, who she claims are “unpaid and struggling” get what they deserve from him. She also said she won’t be talking to Davido again, and would be directing him to her lawyer.

She tweeted;

“I was so busy battling the enemy Arguing with the enemy I had so many battles going on simultaneously That i forgot to invite God in on THIS fight LET THE KING OF GLORY IN! The promise still belongs to me & the glory belongs to HIM.

“So many ppl wanna father my child. That man don’t ever gotta speak to me again! Bitch speak to my lawyers. All them baby mothers that ain’t getting support, not me, here i come HOE!

“Better keep making hits, cause we need it! Hypocrite. I’ll get every baby mother a work visa, until they can get wtf they deserve! My taxes say a half a million a year, SMD. I’m a different breed! Trust me.

“IdgAf about no damn fans talking shit I’m built for this I been through REAL STUFF in life Not no social media minions Y’all think I’m that weak! Lmao! No BOO!

“Right game, WRONG ONE! This is America hoe! Men think they can sex every female tell them all the same sob story and karma don’t spin the block! I’m every man’s KARMA & IDGAF

“It’s about 6 babymothers, UNPAID! And struggling! Speaking out like deadbeat! All cause they can’t really go to no real judge and have favor! SMD! Here I COME!

“I’ll have a lawyer by Tuesday! Period! The minions DONT STOP SHIT Only fans DONT STOP SHIT! Nothing can stop me babes! I’m not your average female! I don’t let NOBODY quiet me And i built me! The same person that a man will like so much because i built me Exactly!

“All that defamation of character I’m letting a lawyer handle Every single thing that tried to destroy my character trust me I’m going to have my lawyer in the midst. Clarks you sending people shit about me.? SENDING VIDEOS, CONTENT GET READY TO SPEAK TO MY LAWYER”