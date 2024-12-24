ANOTHER DEADLY CRUSH IN NIGERIA AT EVENT OFFERING FREE FOOD



The number of dead from a crowd crush in the south-east town of Okija in Nigeria has risen to 22, police say.





It is the third case this week of people being crushed to death at events where free food was being distributed.





The fatalities in Okija occurred at a charity event on Saturday, when residents rushed to collect Christmas donations, including rice and vegetable oil.





On the same day, a similar tragedy at a Catholic church in the capital city Abuja killed 10 people, while 35 children died during a carnival event on Wednesday in the city of Ibadan.



Police have now warned organisers to notify authorities before holding charity events in order to prevent such loss of life.



Toyin Abdul Kadri, who witnessed the crush at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Abuja, told AFP news agency the attendees “forced the gates and forced their selves inside”.





The event involved “vulnerable and elderly individuals” and four children were killed, the police said.





In a social media post about the crushes, Amnesty International Nigeria wrote: “President Bola Tinubu’s government must urgently prioritise addressing widespread hunger, higher unemployment and the rapidly falling standard of living.”



Food and transportation costs have more than tripled in Nigeria in the last 18 months.



The global bout of inflation has been exacerbated by some of the policies of the government – designed to strengthen the economy in the long-term – such as ending a fuel subsidy.



In a statement on the deadly crushes, President Bola Tinubu said: “In a season of joy and celebration, we grieve with fellow citizens mourning the painful losses of their loved ones. Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with them.”





He urged state governments and the police to enforce strict crowd control measures, and has cancelled all his official engagements in honour of the victims.



He also noted the similarities between the incidents, including one earlier this week in the south-west city of Ibadan.





A crush at a school funfair there killed 35 children and seriously injured six others.



Thousands of people had turned up on the promise of free food.





Residents in Bashorun, a suburb of Ibadan, told the BBC the crowd soon exceeded 5,000 with many attempting to force their way through the school gate. Parents are said to have tried to scale the fence surrounding the compound to gain access.





Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the three “tragic” incidents highlight the “urgent need for a more structured and effective approach to delivering aid to vulnerable communities and members of the public in general”. (BBC News)