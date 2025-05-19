Another Fight Breaks Out at a Beyoncé Concert

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour continues to draw massive crowds — and, unfortunately, a fair share of drama — as yet another fan fight broke out during her recent stop in Chicago. The Grammy-winning superstar was performing at Soldier Field earlier this week when a brawl erupted among concertgoers during her emotional gospel-country ballad, “II HANDS II HEAVEN.”

The show had already been delayed by nearly two hours due to severe weather in the area, but once Beyoncé finally hit the stage, she delivered an electrifying performance packed with hits from her latest country-inspired album. However, while she sang the soothing ballad about faith and grace, chaos was unfolding just beneath her, as a group of fans began physically fighting near the stage.

Video footage from the concert shows chairs being tossed aside as two individuals grapple with each other while others — some wearing cowboy hats and western-themed outfits in honor of the tour’s aesthetic — attempt to intervene. At one point, a person appears to strike another on the head, escalating the scuffle before the individuals finally stumble apart. It’s unclear if security removed the parties involved or if any arrests were made, but Beyoncé remained unfazed and kept performing as if nothing had happened.

This is not the first time tensions have flared in the crowd during the “Cowboy Carter” tour. On opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a fight broke out when a woman allegedly knocked a cowboy hat off another concertgoer. That minor incident quickly escalated into pushing, shoving, and even kicking — with cowboy boots flying. The altercation gained widespread attention on social media and raised concerns about fan conduct at her shows.

Beyoncé, known for her commanding presence and professionalism, has not publicly commented on the fights, and her team has yet to address any changes to crowd management. Despite the sporadic violence, her tour has been praised for its stunning visuals, genre-blending sound, and her bold exploration of country and Americana themes — all while celebrating Black Southern culture.

With dozens of shows still left on the tour schedule, fans are hoping future concerts can stay focused on the music, not mayhem. As Beyoncé herself sings in the tour’s anthem, “This ain’t Texas” — but the saloon-style energy some fans are bringing might just say otherwise. Here’s to hoping concertgoers can hold onto their cowboy hats and keep their hands to themselve