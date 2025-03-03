ANOTHER LUSAKA WOMAN LOSES MARRIAGE OVER EX BOYFRIEND



IS MARRYING A PERSON OF THE SAME TRIBE A GUARANTEE TO AN EVERLASTING LOVE?



By Alfred A FL Nyambe



Marrying on tribal radicles, a certain marriage has fallen apart after ex boyfriend decided to have a sip from the bowl of honey which was once his.



38 year old Samuel Nalikena of Lusaka’s Kanyama compound has divorced his 35 year old wife on infidelity grounds.



Nalikena whose parents are Nyengo by tribe, Lozi ethnicities, from Nyengo land’s Nashikunju village caught his wife red-handed sleeping with another man.





As he was searching from among the daughters of Jezebel, he found a beautiful maiden, daughter of Sarah, Bemba by tribe, a damsel born and grew up in Lusaka.



However, his parents and family at large put on an underwear of opposition against his choice of marrying a bemba woman.

“As parents, we’ll never allow such a thing to happen, to marry a woman of a different tribe but a woman of our own tribe…”





According to them, the reason why they stopped him from marrying another tribe is because they tend to end their husbands lives once they see that he has money and property in order to inherit it and become landladies. It’s for that rationale that most landlords in Lusaka are women.



They said marrying a bemba woman was the worst thing he could ever do. For they inherit property and children even before the husband dies.



Not only that, it’s a bad idea to marry from cities. For most of city ladies are not marriage materials. Many of them are not faithful to their husbands. They also love money so much that they are fond of running way from their men once they go broke.





Suffocated by such coercion with no support from the entire family, Nalikena succumbed to their pressure, and according to them, marrying from the village was the best. For village girls are marriage materials.





Nalikena found from among his tribe a dazzling maiden from Nanda village, Nyengoland, and they got married in August, 2022.



Last week , Nalikena ‘nd wife received a visitor from the village who the wife claimed to be her cousin (brother).





Nalikena entertained him as ‘Mulamu’ with a Zero Knowledge that he was his counterpart in the antipathy diversion.



Knocking off late that day, struck by coldness mercilessly, hoping to warm himself between the legs of his sweetheart to eliminate the frigidness, Nalikena stood tall at the door as he heard his wife screaming with excitement from inside, “Oh, yeah! Oh, yeah! You wanna kill me!”





He pushed the door to see who was killing his wife! Only to find her legs gallivanting in the air, and a curious dude, a person he knew as his wife’s cousin, enveloping and pounding her on the sofa.



This drained his strength and his temperature rose to about 39°C due to shock and blood began to flow backwards.

“My wife, why?” Were the only words he could pronounce and he collapsed.





After being cross-questioned, Liseli, Nalikena’s wife, confessed that the young dude was not her cousin but ex boyfriend and they said their relationship would not end, and they would continue with their pastime regardless of her being married.





Nalikena is picking the broken pieces of his heart broken by his adulterous wife crying against his parents for stopping him from marrying the woman he had loved with all his lungs and kidneys based upon different tribes. While Liseli has been sent back to her parents in Nyengoland.





In streets, in Courts of law, even in church; in places of work, even in institutions of higher learning, tribalism has been seen stepping its foot unfurling confusion and planting seeds of hatred. Hearts are taught to discriminate and judge, to unlove persons of the different tribes that no matter how much you love that person, you should not marry them because they are of a different tribe.



While it may look like tribalism