ANOTHER ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS SIX LIVES IN KAPIRI MPOSHI

By New Dawn Reporter

SIX people died while 10 others survived with injuries in a road traffic accident involving a Higer bus they were traveling in from Kasumbalesa to Lusaka.

Three of the deceased have only been identified as Rabecca Bwalya aged 34, Marley Essanga aged 24 and Lazarus Kanema while the other three are yet to be identified.

Those who survived with injuries have been identified as Mikobi George aged 38, Nzema Benedict Kanianga aged 22, Stella Kikeaku aged 28 all of Congo DRC and John Kamfwa aged 26 of Kalingalinga compound in Lusaka.

The four are admitted to Kabwe General Hospital while Richard Sakanala aged 32 of Kabompo, Happy Malama aged 48 of Chingola and one only identified Naomi together with three others yet to be identified are admitted to Kapiri-Mposhi District Hospital.

The accident happened today around 04:30 hours along the Great North Road at Kashikishi area about 10 kilometers South of Kapiri-Mposhi town.

Police initial investigations indicate that the accident happened when the driver of the Higer bus registration number ALZ 3677, belonging to Abyken Bus Services of Chingola, identified as Chris Hamuka of Matero township in Lusaka, driving from Kasumbalesa to Lusaka with 49 passengers on board, hit into a Scania Tipper Truck registration number BCB 2289 which was parked on the left side of the road.

“Due to the impact, six people, two females and four males, were pronounced dead upon arrival at Kapiri-Mposhi District Hospital leaving 10 with injuries. The tipper truck had its rear part damaged while the bus is extensively damaged. The bodies of the deceased are all in Kapiri-Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem,” said Danny Mwale, the deputy police public relations officer.

Mwale also said the driver of the higer bus is detained in Police custody charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.