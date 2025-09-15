Another SMEs closes business because of extended long hours of load-shedding.

Kneads Cakery stated that the electricity challenges were unavoidable and made her work almost impossible to do and deliver on orders.





Notice of Temporary Closure



Dear valued clients,



It breaks my heart to share that I will be temporarily closing my baking business. Over the past few months, the ongoing electricity challenges—which are beyond my control have made it difficult for me to deliver consistently and on time. This has resulted in under delivery and missed pickup times, compromised cake quality etc, something I deeply regret as I always strive to give you my very best.





At the moment, I do not have a sustainable solution, as I cannot yet afford alternatives such as a gas stove or inverter. This business has been my lifeline since 2020, it has helped me pay for my education, supported my bills, and allowed me to earn and save for myself. Having to pause it now is extremely painful, and I know it will come with financial struggles in the months ahead.





For these reasons, I will not be taking any new cake orders until further notice. This is only a temporary pause, and I hope to return stronger once I am able to find a lasting solution.





Thank you so much for your support, patience, and understanding over the years. I am truly grateful for every single one of you.



With love and gratitude,

Roxanne

-Kneads Cakery.