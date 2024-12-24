Another South African man has k!lled his 37-year-old wife over alleged infidelity.

It was gathered that the suspect stabbed Rebecca Mokoena to d3ath at the weekend after he allegedly found her and a male neighbor on their matrimonial bed while their 3-year-old child was sleeping on the floor in the same room.

The ANC Youth League, Mpumalanga, in a statement issued by its Provincial Spokesperson, Comrade Brilliant Mncina, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, condemned the murder of Rebecca and other recent femicide incidents in the country.

“The festive season is usually plagued with frequent incidents of domestic violence, abuse, particularly of women and children. The ANC Youth League Mpumalanga condemns the rampant killings of women and children as reported and seen on social media,” the statement read.

“The recent brutal and senseless killing of Bongeka Makhathini (21), Nontobeko Cele (25), Rebecca Mokoena (37), and many other young and vulnerable women is a clear indication that a lot of work needs to be done in order to abate the current high rate of femicide in South Africa.

“These murder and rape cases once again highlight a systemic crisis with relation to the safety of women in the society. As the youth of the African National Congress, we cannot afford to remain silent when the murder and abuse of women become common occurrences in our society.

“The ANC Youth League reaffirms its commitment to supporting the elimination of violence and abuse against women and children. We recognise the devastating impact of gender-based violence on our community and the need for collective action to prevent and respond to this scourge.

“We call upon all members of our community to join us in condemning gender-based violence and promoting a culture of respect, tolerance, and non-violence. Let us work together to create an environment where women and children can live without fear of violence and abuse.

“The ANC Youth League condemns alcohol and drug abuse in this festive season. Encourages young people and the community at large to drink responsibly and drive safely. Do not drink and drive. Do not drive and text.

“May this festive season bring joy and renewed energy to you all. Merry Christmas and happy new year. Amandla!”