Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Robert Helenius to Further Ambitions of Bout with Deontay Wilder



Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua claimed he is “carrying the division” after knocking out late replacement Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena to further his ambitions of a bout with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in January. Joshua poleaxed veteran Helenius, who had taken the fight at seven days’ notice, with an overhand right against the ropes midway through the seventh round, causing the towering Finn to require oxygen as the Briton bounded out of the ring to celebrate his first knockout victory since 2020 with supporters including UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

According to a report by Sportingnews.com, Joshua expressed his frustration with those who doubt him and called for people to let him do what he wants in the ring. He stated, “This is my time in the ring. People need to let me breathe. I’m going to carry this heavyweight division to the top.”

Saudi Arabian Representatives Attend Fight

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, reiterated that Saudi Arabian representatives had attended the fight with the intention of discussing a meeting between the 33-year-old and Wilder, the long-serving WBC champion before his dethroning in the first of his two defeats to Tyson Fury. Hearn outlined a “three-fight plan” for Joshua to take on Helenius, Wilder, and the unbeaten Fury.

Although the knockout shot at the end of the fight was spectacular, many still question whether Joshua is ready to beat one of the most feared punchers in the sport within the next six months. Hearn believes that Joshua has matured as a heavyweight and is ready for marquee fights.

Undercard Results

Before Joshua’s fight, several other matches took place. Johnny Fisher won the British Southern Area title with a stamina-testing seventh-round knockout of Harry Armstrong. Derek Chisora took a unanimous decision win over Gerald Washington, and Filip Hrgovic remained the IBF mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk with a 12th-round knockout of Demsey McKean. Campbell Hatton, the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, also won his lightweight showdown against Tom Ansell.

Helenius as an Understudy

With Joshua‘s original opponent Dillian Whyte failing a voluntary drugs test, Robert Helenius stepped in as a late replacement. Although Helenius proved to be a credible opponent, he was not seen as dangerous enough to potentially prevent a future fight with Wilder. During the fight, Helenius caused Joshua’s nose to bleed and opened up a mark on his left eye, but ultimately, Joshua was able to secure the knockout victory.

Marketing Power for Joshua’s Plans

Joshua’s ability to knock out his opponents with one punch has never been in question, and this knockout victory serves as a marketing tool to boost his plans for future fights. Hearn emphasized the importance of victory as an accessory to negotiations, particularly the highly anticipated fight with Wilder in Saudi Arabia. Hearn stated, “The Saudis are here to make that fight.”

McGregor Praises Helenius

Even Conor McGregor, who was present at the fight, praised Helenius for stepping in as a late replacement. McGregor acknowledged Helenius’s performance and expressed his desire to challenge YouTuber KSI to a fight.

Key Takeaway

Anthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius to further his ambitions of a bout with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in January. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed that Saudi Arabian representatives attended the fight, showing their interest in organizing the matchup. While some still doubt Joshua’s ability to defeat Wilder, Hearn believes that Joshua is now a mature heavyweight and ready for marquee fights.

