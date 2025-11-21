Any member or structure found issuing unauthorized statements will face appropriate disciplinary action – UPND SG

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND)

PRESS STATEMENT



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



GUIDANCE ON ISSUANCE OF STATEMENTS REGARDING PARTY POSITION ON CERTAIN MATTERS





Lusaka, November 21, 2025 – The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to remind all its party structures, members, and officials across the country to refrain from issuing individual or unauthorized press statements regarding party position on certain matters such as the recent incidents of violence or any related matter.





As earlier guided, all official statements on such issues must be cleared through the Office of the Secretary General and the Chairperson for Information and Publicity, through the Party’s Media Director. This directive is intended to ensure consistency, accuracy, and alignment with the official position of the Party.





The UPND remains committed to upholding peace, unity, and the rule of law. We urge all members to continue promoting the values of discipline and responsible communication that our Party stands for.





Any member or structure found issuing unauthorized statements will be in breach of party regulations and will face appropriate disciplinary action.





Let us continue to speak with one voice as we advance our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Zambia.





Issued by:

Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)