ANYONE FOUND HINDERING PROGRESS OF CDF PROJECTS WILL BE ASKED TO STEP ASIDE – LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER



Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has warned that anyone who will be found wanting in blocking progress of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) project in the Province will asked to step aside.





The Minister says this will ensure speedy implementation of CDF projects as desired by President Hakainde Hichilema who has placed huge importance and commitment by continuously expanding the fund for the benefit of all parts of the country.



Mrs Mulyata said this in Luangwa district today where she is to check on the progress of CDF.





The Provincial Minister also said Luangwa has to start grading of roads immediately as directed by President Hichilema for the whole country to start road works under CDF.



She said this will ease the cost of doing business as goods and services will move faster.





“We just have to start grading roads. If we find anyone blocking CDF projects we will ask them to step aside. Everyone should be on their toes especially as we go towards 2026 so that we give a good report to the people,” she said.



Mrs Mulyata demanded high productivity, accountability and transparency in CDF projects implementation.





“We want the people of Luangwa to appreciate CDF and feel the impact of what the government is doing for them,” she said.



The Minister toured Kavuula modern market which slated for completion and commissioning in few weeks, the Luangwa-Zambezi river confluence harbor ablution block, police cells at Luangwa police station and selected roads within the district.





She said local authorities are key to implementing government and Presidential directives and that all councils need to work at the same pace to achieve uniform development.





The minister was accompanied on the tour by Luangwa District Commissioner Luke Chikani, Council chairperson Lawrence Shaba, Council Secretary Grayson Sakala, Director of Works Mainda Mudenda as well as Feira Constituency Development Fund Committee (CDFC) Chairperson Kephus Tembo.





And Mr Tembo thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for increasing CDF allocation from K1.6 million to the current K36.1 million as this has helped to carry out developmental projects in the district.



SE