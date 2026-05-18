APOLOGY AND CLARIFICATION ON PUBLIC SERVICE CONDUCT REMARKS- Dr. Alex Katakwe

APOLOGY AND CLARIFICATION ON PUBLIC SERVICE CONDUCT REMARKS



To the People of Zambia,

The Office of the President,

The Anti-Corruption Commission,

and the Staff of the Ministry of Health





I write to apologize for the remarks I made during my farewell media engagement on 15th May 2026 regarding the conduct of public officers.





My intention was to stress two points: first, that corruption in any form is unacceptable and must be rejected; and second, that public officers should remain vigilant against practices that blur the line between genuine appreciation and improper inducement.





Unfortunately, the way I phrased my comments regarding “tokens of appreciation” and “eating moderately” created the impression that I was endorsing conduct inconsistent with the Anti-Corruption Act and the Public Service Code of Ethics. That was not my intent. I now recognize that such language was inappropriate and risked undermining public confidence in the standards we are obligated to uphold.





I unreservedly withdraw those remarks and apologize for any confusion or offense caused to the government, my former colleagues, and the Zambian public. I fully align with the position stated by State House and the Anti-Corruption Commission: any benefit accepted by a public officer in connection with a public contract constitutes corruption and must be rejected.





As a public servant, I remain committed to the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability. I urge all public officers to continue discharging their duties impartially and in strict accordance with the law.





I thank the public for holding leaders to account and reiterate my regret for this lapse in judgment.



Respectfully,

Dr. Alex Katakwe

Former Minister of Health

Republic of Zambia

18th May 2026.