Apostles Council of Churches Endorses Constitutional Amendments and Cyber Laws



…Church Body Urges Inclusive Governance and Safer Digital Spaces



Lusaka, Zambia – May 8, 2025 – The Apostles Council of Churches, a prominent church mother body in Zambia, has declared its strong support for the government’s proposed constitutional amendments and cyber laws, describing them as key instruments for national development, justice, and digital security.





In a formal statement issued by its President, Apostle Dr. Evans Joshua Kapinga, the Council commended the government for responding to long-standing calls for constitutional reform.





It has particularly welcomed proposed changes such as delimitation of constituencies, the adoption of proportional representation, and greater inclusion of women, youths, and persons with disabilities in Parliament ahead of the next general elections.





“We wholeheartedly and sincerely wish to support the government’s initiative to amend the constitution,” read the statement. “Having this provision in the law will make it mandatory to increase the number of women and youth in Parliament, ensuring their voices are heard and their interests are represented.”





The Council emphasized that the proposed amendments would enhance governance, promote inclusivity, and foster economic development. It urged political leaders and citizens alike to put aside personal interests and work together in the national interest.





“Delaying this process only postpones progress and perpetuates the challenges we seek to overcome,” the statement continued.



In addition to constitutional matters, the Apostles Council also addressed the newly enacted cyber laws, urging Zambians not to be alarmed. It described the legislation as essential for protecting citizens—especially children—from online threats, including cyberbullying, hate speech, and digital harassment.





“As we navigate the digital age, it is crucial we embrace the cyber laws to ensure a safer and more secure online environment for all,” Apostle Kapinga said.





The Council has stressed that the laws are designed to safeguard personal data, prevent cybercrime, and encourage responsible digital citizenship. It acknowledged concerns around freedom of speech but called for civil discourse and constructive debate rather than outright rejection of the laws.





“This is our country. Let’s speak without malice about what we want and don’t want, without fighting each other or disregarding the whole law,” the Council advised.





The Apostles Council has since urged the government to engage widely with the public and ensure citizens are fully informed about both the constitutional reforms and cyber legislation.





“It is important that all well-meaning Zambians support the good work and good efforts that the government is making to serve its people,” Apostle Kapinga stated.



