APPEAL FOR ECCLESIAL INTERVENTION IN THE TREATMENT OF ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA- Hon. Binwell Mpundu

OPEN LETTER



1 January 2026



To: His Grace the President

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Catholic Secretariat – Kapingila House

Lusaka, Zambia





**Through:** The Secretary General, ZCCB

**Cc:** His Excellency the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi , Nunciature, Lusaka, His Grace the Metropolitan Archbishop of

Lusaka, The President, Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), The President, Symposium of

Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM)





RE: APPEAL FOR ECCLESIAL INTERVENTION IN THE TREATMENT OF ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA



Your Graces,



With profound respect and concern, this letter is addressed to you regarding the treatment of Archbishop Alick Banda by State investigative agencies.





The recent summons issued to him over a donated motor vehicle has created a widespread perception that State institutions are being used, not for impartial justice, but for the targeted intimidation of a Catholic shepherd who has spoken boldly on matters of governance and morality.





This appeal therefore seeks your moral and pastoral intervention so that the dignity of the Church’s mission and the freedom of its ministers are

safeguarded.





At issue is a vehicle allegedly donated to Archbishop Banda during a previous administration. Receiving a gift, in itself, does not constitute a crime. The

Church’s life and mission depend on offerings and donations made in good faith by the faithful and well-wishers. If pastors are now expected to

investigate the full legal and economic history of every donation before accepting it, the Church would be forced to abandon its primary pastoral work and become an investigative body. This standard has not been applied consistently, especially given that successive leaders, including the current Head of State, have made donations to churches and charities without similar scrutiny of the recipients.





If there were procedural irregularities in disposing of public property, accountability should rest first with those officials responsible for that process, not with Church leaders who received a donation in good faith. Singling out one Archbishop for such treatment inevitably raises questions about motive.





Many of the faithful perceive a pattern in which institutions of the State are used against those who “speak truth to power.” When law-enforcement

bodies focus on clergy and critics while appearing less visible in tackling large-scale corruption and economic crimes, confidence in their impartiality is weakened. This creates a climate of fear, shifts attention away from pressing national issues, and undermines belief that the fight against corruption is genuine rather than selective. When the Church’s prophetic voice is intimidated, the poorest, who rely on that voice, are the most harmed.





In this context, the following is respectfully requested of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops:



1. A clear public statement affirming the right and duty of the Church and its leaders to receive legitimate gifts in good faith and to speak openly on

governance, justice, and human dignity without fear of reprisal.





2. A united pastoral stance declaring that the harassment or selective targeting of one bishop on account of his moral teaching or pastoral witness is an attack on the Church’s mission as a whole.



3. High-level engagement with the State, through firm but fraternal dialogue, to express concern over the treatment of Archbishop Banda and to urge that investigative institutions act with impartiality, proportionality, and respect for the Church’s work.





4. Guidance to the faithful encouraging support for their shepherds through prayer, lawful solidarity, and peaceful expression of concern, while avoiding violence or disrespect for legitimate authority.



History shows that the Church is often tested by pressures that seek to silence its prophetic witness, sometimes through legal or administrative means.





If the intimidation of one Archbishop passes without a clear and united response, future Church leaders may inherit a public space where the Church’s voice is tolerated only when it is silent on painful truths. Conversely, a firm, measured, and pastoral response today can strengthen the Church’s moral authority for years to come.





It is in this hope that this appeal is made—that the Catholic Church in Zambia, in communion with the wider Church in Africa and the Holy See,

will respond with unity, clarity, and courage, defending both the integrity of its shepherds and the welfare of the people they serve.





Respectfully submitted,

Hon. Binwell Mpundu

President, Movement for Good Governance

Member of Parliament, Nkana Constituency

