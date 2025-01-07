Sikaile C. Sikaile writes;

Dear Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema ,



Subject: Appeal to Halt the Selling of Relief Maize to Vulnerable Citizens



Your Excellency,



I write to you with deep concern regarding the ongoing sale of relief maize to struggling citizens in rural areas. Today, while engaging with villagers from my Chiefdom, Nyawa, I was profoundly moved by their distressing accounts. Many expressed how, during this difficult period, they are forced to sell their few remaining livestock just to afford food being sold by the government food that is meant to offer relief in challenging times. One villager said, “This is January ba Sikaile, and we are selling our few cows to buy food from the government, which is supposed to rescue us during difficult times.”





Your Excellency, these words deeply touched me because many families in Nyawa own only four or five cows, which are their primary means of livelihood compared to Namwala. If this trend continues, how long will they be able to sustain themselves? Selling off the few animals they have threatens not only their food security but their long-term survival, as they will be left without livestock for ploughing and farming.





Additionally, Nyawa Chiefdom has been severely affected by livestock diseases over the past year, which have devastated local kraals. Despite the urgency of the situation, the Ministry of Livestock has made minimal efforts to effectively curb the spread of these diseases, especially under the current administration. Within my own capacity, I engaged various stakeholders to intervene, but the response has been limited, and livestock losses continue, further worsening the community’s vulnerability. The minister you had given us before was more proactive than the engineer who may have little knowledge about livestock farming.





I am humbly appealing to your government to consider distributing this relief maize free of charge, at least until June, while we observe the outcome of the late rains. Currently, villagers are paying K300 per 50kg bag of maize, a price that is beyond reach for most rural families who are not formally employed. These communities, with large households to support, are struggling to balance buying food and securing farming inputs like seeds for the planting season.





Some families in Nyawa have already sold all their livestock to afford food, while others have gone days without eating. This reality is urgent and severe, and I fear government officials may not be fully communicating the extent of the crisis on the ground. If you so wish do a random check and see for yourself.



Nyawa Chiefdom, historically one of the largest producers of white maize in Zambia, suffered devastating crop losses due to the recent drought. This once self-sufficient community now faces severe food insecurity. Your Excellency, how does your government plan to support the people of Nyawa during this critical time to help them recover and rebuild their livelihoods?





I therefore make this sincere appeal for your urgent intervention. Please consider directing the free distribution of relief maize to all affected communities across the country to safeguard lives and livelihoods during this critical period.





Your prompt attention and compassionate action in this matter will be greatly appreciated by the people of Nyawa and many others facing similar challenges.



Yours sincerely,



SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL