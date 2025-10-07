APPOINTMENT OF TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ON DEFERRED BILL ELATES GODAZA



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing the technical committee members to scrutinize the bill which was deferred.





Executive Director of GODAZA Mr Elias Mulenga ,in a statement has reiterated that the move demonstrates the President’s commitment in ensuring that bill 7 is thoroughly scrutinized and at the interest of Zambians.





Mr. Mulenga has urged the appointed committee to work diligently in accordance with the President’s plan.



He, further stressed that GODAZA is aware of some members who may have expressed opposition to the bill .





Mr. Mulenga called on the the committee members to stay focused , and remain objective in ensuring their recommendations are guided by transparency, accountability and good governance.





He said GODAZA has faith in the President’s leadership and committee’s expertise and is looking forward to the outcome.



