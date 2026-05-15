🇮🇷Araghchi to the UAE: Alliance with Israel did not protect you either



The Foreign Minister today at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, in response to the baseless claims of the UAE representative, said: Your alliance with the Israelis did not protect you either, and you should reconsider your policy towards Iran.





Seyed Abbas Araghchi added: In my speech, I did not mention the United Arab Emirates, to preserve unity and preferred not to refer to it. But in fact, I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the aggressive action against my country. When this aggression began, they even refrained from condemning it.





He continued: They allowed their territory to be used for artillery fire and equipment against us. Just yesterday it was revealed that Netanyahu had traveled to the UAE and Abu Dhabi during the war. It also became clear that they participated in these attacks and may have even acted directly against us. Therefore, the UAE is an active partner in this aggression and there is no doubt about it.





🔊 Araghchi: UAE was active partner in US-Israeli aggression against Iran



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the United Arab Emirates functioned as an active partner in the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.





Speaking at the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS Member States held in New Delhi on May 14, Araghchi reacted to the unfounded allegations raised by the Emirati representative.





He noted that he had deliberately avoided naming the UAE in his address to preserve regional unity.



The UAE was directly involved in the hostile act against Iran, the official said.





He said that when the aggression began, Abu Dhabi refused to condemn it, not even denouncing the brutal attack on a school on the very first day of the assault—an attack against a school in Minab, southern Iran, in which over 170 innocent students lost their lives.





Not only had the UAE failed to condemn the initial aggression, but it later took an active role in the offensive, Araghchi noted.



He said that Abu Dhabi had done so by placing military bases, airspace, territory, and facilities at the disposal of the US and the Israeli regime, providing all kinds of intelligence and other support to the Americans and Israelis to strike the Iranian people.





Although Iran considers the UAE a neighbor and a brotherly nation, Araghchi expressed regret that Abu Dhabi had chosen to stand alongside the Israelis and Americans during the aggression.





Responding to the Emirati official’s references to international law, Araghchi asked him which part of international law would allow backing an unprovoked and unjustified act of aggression.



He reminded the attendees that the attacks had taken place while Iran was in the middle of negotiations, adding that Tehran had been astonished to find its Emirati brothers actively joining the aggressors.





Araghchi stressed that Iran had not attacked the UAE itself, noting that the Islamic Republic had only targeted American military bases and installations on Emirati soil, striking US forces and their defense systems.



He further noted that the more Iran had been attacked, the more it had exercised its right to self-defense.





Araghchi rejected the notion that Iran could have remained passive, expressing doubt that the Emirati brothers had expected Tehran to stay silent while the US and Israel attacked it with the UAE’s backing.



The foreign minister strongly advised the UAE to reconsider its policy toward Iran.





He pointed out that Abu Dhabi had allowed its territory to be used to fire artillery and equipment against his country.



Araghchi also noted that it had been revealed just the day before that Netanyahu had travelled to the UAE during the war, adding that it had become clear the UAE had taken part in the strikes—and perhaps even acted directly against Iran, underlining that there was no doubt the UAE had been an active partner in that aggression.





Iran’s strikes on US military bases in the UAE had taken place the day after the initial attack, not two hours later, he further noted.





Araghchi called for a fair stance, stating that if the participating country wished to adopt a just position, he believed the aggression by the United States, Israel, and the UAE against his country must be condemned.