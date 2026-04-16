“Arc de Trump” Officially Named 250-Foot “United States Triumphal Arch” Unveiled





The White House has officially named the monument previously dubbed “Arc de Trump” as the United States Triumphal Arch, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.





The structure is planned to stand at 250 feet tall, positioning it as the largest triumphal arch in the world, topped with a golden Statue of Liberty design rising above key national landmarks.





Funding is expected to come from a mix of public funds, national grants, and private donations estimated at around $13 million.





The project has already sparked strong debate, with critics questioning its timing amid ongoing global tensions, while officials frame it as a defining national symbol for the 21st century.