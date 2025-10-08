Archbishop Alick Banda did not directly or indirectly receive a vehicle from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA)- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Deliberately Implicating Archbishop Alick Banda



The Kingsley Chanda Case has brought out interesting facts and in my view needs immediate review. I hope Chanda appeals both the conviction and sentence.





First the former Commissioner General does not appear in any record that he approved, processed or benefited in any transfer or sale of the 22 said vehicles but an approved committee handled the matter the entire time.





The case appears to have been designed to reinforce the earlier allegations that State assets were generously being given or distributed to Patriotic Front officials…similar to the hashed facts in the case of Francis Muchemwa,(InterCity Bus Terminus Cadre), where he was convicted for alleged receiving payments from ZESCO and none of those that listed him as a worker (yet they claimed he was not) and made regular payments in form of salaries, allowances and emoluments, were never prosecuted.





While Archbishop Alick Banda did not directly or indirectly receive a vehicle from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), it appears that the single witness who made the testimony, was choreographed to put on record, court testimony designed to confirm that a vehicle from the Authority was irregularly transferred to Archbishop Banda.





The person that received the vehicles from the Authority was NOT brought to court to connect or collaborate this strong allegation or could make the alleged link between the buyer and Archbishop Banda.





Clearly, the testimony was made for the sake of the propaganda, political storm and potential harm the allegation would do the Archbishop and the Catholic Church.





Former ZRA Board Secretary, Suzyo Ng’andu claimed that 8 vehicles were donated to a catholic charity, through a PF official Derick Mpundu, who collected on behalf of Heart of Mercy Children’s Village with one vehicle alleged driven by Archbishop Banda.





During this period, ZRA donated over 50 vehicles to the Zambia Police, DMMU, charity organisations and churches including the 8 vehicles that went to the Heart of Mercy Children’s Home.





It is clear that the 8 vehicles took centre stage to focus the allegation to link Archbishop Alick Banda.



No effort was made to bother to collaborate or verify this evidence.





The evidence from Ng’andu had achieved its intended purpose.



The ZRA has repeatedly denied directly gifting the vehicle to Archbishop Banda.



The disposal of government assets, including vehicles, is governed by several laws and policies designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and value for money.





The primary legislation includes the Public Finance Management Act of 2018 and the Public Procurement Act of 2020, which outline the procedures that public bodies must follow.





It’s for this reason we are watching recent decision by Cabinet Office to dispose off vehicles where high value vehicles were irregularly disposed off, especially to senior officials.