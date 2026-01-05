Archbishop Alick Banda ‘loses’ voice during DEC interview

Bishop Alick Banda ‘loses’ voice during DEC interview



VOCAL Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop Alick Banda did not have his usual zeal to speak as the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) quizzed him this morning over a Toyota Hilux he dubiously received as a gift from his PF comrades back in 2021.







Before availing himself to the DEC headquarters, Archbishop Banda with the help of opposition leaders rounded up scores of supporters and gathered them in the Cathedral of the Child Jesus for a solidarity mass where they prayed for him to find strength as he faced the authorities.





After the hour-long service, His Grace, dressed in a black clerical robe and a purple zucchetto (hat), led his supporters on foot to the DEC offices, singing hymns and reciting the Hail Mary and the Lord’s Prayer as they marched towards the premises of the commission.





However, as the procession neared the DEC offices, police officers intercepted the group and only allowed the Archbishop, three priests and three lawyers, among them vocal constitutional lawyer John Sangwa, to proceed, leaving the rest of the faithful stranded along the road.





Once inside the interrogation room, as it if to show that his voice was only reserved for criticizing government and homilies during mass, His grace remained tight-lipped as investigators shot question after question.





Seeing that they were trying to squeeze water out of a stone, DEC let their guest leave but not without warning and cautioning him.

The commission’s public relations officer, Allan Tamba said the nation would be updated at an appropriate time regarding the investigations.





“The public may wish to note that when granted an opportunity to explain how he assumed possession of the said motor vehicle, Dr Alick Banda chose to remain silent,” Tamba said.





After the DEC appearance, the cleric and his supporters walked back to the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, this time with no hymns, no prayers and no recitation of the rosary, only silence.





When approached by journalists for a comment, the Archbishop remained as mute as a monk at confession.https://kalemba.news/politics/bishop-alick-banda-loses-voice-during-dec-interview/



By Catherine Pule and George Musonda



Kalemba, January 5, 2026