Archbishop Alick Banda Warned and Cautioned

DEC Warns and Cautions Archbishop ALICK BANDA

By Arnold Tutu

The Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- has formally warned and cautioned Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop ALICK BANDA in connection with investigations into the alleged unlawful possession of a motor vehicle.

In a statement issued to ZNBC news by DEC Public Relations Officer ALLAN TAMBA, the Commission said the action was taken through its Anti–Money Laundering Investigations Unit -AMLIU.

Mr. TAMBA says the investigations relate to a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle bearing registration number ALF 7734, which is alleged to be property of the Zambia Revenue Authority -ZRA.

According to the DEC, Archbishop BANDA is suspected to have been in possession of the vehicle between April 22, 2021 and December 27, 2023.

Mr. TAMBA said the vehicle is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from ZRA, an offence contrary to Section 319(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He stated that when given an opportunity to explain how he came into possession of the motor vehicle, Archbishop BANDA opted to remain silent.

Mr. TAMBA said investigations into the matter are ongoing and that the public will be informed of the outcome at an appropriate time.