ARCHBISHOP BANDA QUIZZED OVER ALLEGED ZRA VEHICLE GIFT



By Nelson Zulu and Cecilia Zyambo



The Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- this morning interrogated Lusaka diocese Archbishop Alick Banda over a Toyota Hilux allegedly belonging to the Zambia Revenue Authority –ZRA- which was given to him as a gift in 2020.





Archbishop Banda arrived at the DEC offices around 10:20hrs in the company of his lawyers, opposition leaders and catholic faithful after concluding mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus.





The interrogation lasted about two hours and Archbishop Banda later returned to the Cathedral of the Child Jesus accompanied by his lawyers, who did not disclose the outcome of the interview.





And during the procession to DEC, police led by Lusaka Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Ronald Zambo described the procession as illegal and urged Archbishop Banda’s sympathizers to disperse.





The Drug Enforcement Commission is yet to issue a statement.



Earlier, a mass service was held at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, pope square to show solidarity to the Archbishop.





Scores of Lusaka residents including opposition political party leaders among them, Socialist Party President Fred M’membe, United Liberal Party President Sakwiba Sikota, National Democratic Congress President Saboi Imboela, and Patriotic Front presidential hopefuls attended the mass.





In his homily, Archbishop Banda said those who suffer persecution for their service to god will be reunited and find joy in the lord Jesus Christ.



PHOENIX NEWS