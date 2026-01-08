Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes:::



Archi-bishop Dr. ALECK BANDA – YOUR FIGHT IS NOT CARNAL.





—————————–



It is spiritual to the pulling down of strongholds.



And we all know or ought to know the conduct of strongholds.





Your being branded Lucifer is not enough. Cordoning your Cathedral in prevention of prayer is not by police is also not enough.





We were told by a government minister that government will start isolating the clergy from it sheep and handle them politically. We are now witnessing the manifestation of what we thought were mere threats.





Your personal case is really special because we do not know to what extent politics are willing to play. Those driving them appear determined to extend bounds beyond reasonableness.





But be sure that in this world you shall have tribulations. Because even the one who called you; our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ suffered tribulations here on earth.



The fortunate part even in this world is that Eklesia is planted on the Rock spoken of by Saint Peter.





Imagine what would become of Eklessia if it was planted on CDF, cash for work or social cash transfer –



Blessed be God who revealed the rock upon which Eklesia is planted.





Those who recognise the attack on the bloody road to Jerico. And as Martin Luther King Jr would put it; “project me into thou.”





I therefore thank all those who found it fit to support our shephard on that spiritually dark day. May God consider you well according to his loving kindness.





Let my people go!



Gods word cannot return to him void.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK07.01.2026