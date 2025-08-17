Kellys Kaunda writes…



ARE JEWISH BURIAL PRACTICES UNIVERSALLY APPLICABLE?



I wish to share the statement below which has been widely shared on social media followed by my commentary immediately thereafter.



PUBLIC CALL TO CHURCH LEADERS AND BELIEVERS IN ZAMBIA



BY Ram Auerbach

Jewish Board of Deputies



To the bishops, pastors, and all who confess the name of Jesus Christ:





The Holy Scriptures command us: “You shall surely bury him the same day” (Deuteronomy 21:22–23). In Jewish law, to delay burial without true honor is a disgrace to both the dead and the living (Mishnah Sanhedrin 6:5; Rambam, Laws of Mourning 12:1–2).





The Hebrew Bible gives us clear examples: Abraham insisted on burying Sarah without delay (Genesis 23), Rachel was buried on the day she died (Genesis 35:19–20), David blessed those who risked themselves to bury Saul and Jonathan promptly (2 Samuel 2:4–5). Even God Himself buried Moses (Deuteronomy 34:6) — the ultimate act of honor.





In the New Testament, after the crucifixion, Joseph of Arimathea took the body of Jesus and buried Him before sunset (Mark 15:42–46; John 19:38–42).





Now imagine: If Jesus Himself had been left unburied for months, would His disciples have agreed? Could any bishop stand before his congregation and say, “We are still waiting”? Would you tell the people that keeping His body from the grave was acceptable in the eyes of God?





Today in Zambia, a former president lies unburied. Some church leaders are proposing “solutions” that keep the body from rest. This is against the Word of God. It is against the example of our Lord. It is against the conscience of every believer.





And more than that — he must be buried in the land of Zambia, the nation he served as president. Anything else denies his role, his service, and the dignity of the office. If the family refuses, then let them publicly declare they are not Zambians and not Christians, for they reject the plain command of their own faith.





Addendum to the Public Call



To every bishop, deacon, pastor, and Christian leader — from the largest cathedral to the smallest village church:





If you believe the former president should not be buried in the land of Zambia, then have the courage to say it openly, and let your words stand before God. Do not hide behind committees or “negotiations.” The Judge of all the earth sees your heart.





If you believe the former president should be buried in Zambia, then declare it plainly, and accept that this burial must be here, in his homeland, without further delay.





It is time for the bishops and church leaders of Zambia to stand as one unit before God — not divided by politics, not swayed by personal alliances, but united in obedience to the Scriptures you preach. The nation will hear your words, but Heaven will record your choice.





Let every leader choose where they stand. And let every believer remember: the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is not mocked, and the command to honor the dead is not optional.





Final Stand of the Jewish Board of Deputies



We do not accept the ruling of South Africa, nor the lawyers involved, nor even the judges. This has nothing to do with the Jewish Board of Deputies in terms of legal jurisdiction — we look only to God, and God is the Judge on earth when it comes to matters of death. We demand, with immediate effect, the return of the body of the late president, without delay and without any negotiation. There is nothing to negotiate about a dead person. This is our stand, and this is where we will always stand, now and in the future.





Any legal reasoning to keep the body of the late president outside Zambia and in South Africa is insignificant compared to God’s command. In the eyes of Heaven, the act of returning the body to be buried in his homeland is a far greater expression of love and respect than any legal or political argument can claim.





We remind our Christian brothers and sisters that the nation of Israel, even now in the war in Gaza, demands the return of the bodies of simple citizens — farmers, authors, ordinary people — who were killed by Hamas while in captivity. Israel will not stop and will not turn back until those bodies are returned for burial in the land of Israel. And these are not presidents, ministers, or members of parliament — they are ordinary people — yet we will never give up. Imagine, then, if it were the prime minister of Israel or another leader of such importance.





Any bishop in Zambia who cannot understand this is acting in the spirit of Judas Iscariot — the one who betrayed Jesus — for to refuse burial in the homeland is to betray both the dignity of the dead and the command of God.





— Ram Auerbach

Jewish Board of Deputies



MY RESPONSE (Kellys Kaunda)



The Bible is written in a cultural context to attest to its historical nature.





This means the cultural or traditional practices of the people for which it was primarily written will be reflected in Scripture.





Naturally, this raises the question: did God intend that just because a particular practice is mentioned, then it has universal coverage?





One way of testing something of its universal value is by ascertaining if it has anything to do with salvation.



I can tell you that how the Jews buried their dead has nothing to do with salvation.





How the Jews buried or still bury their dead is purely their custom.



Spiritualizing the funeral burial arguments currently underway between President Hichilema and the Lungu family is theologically unsound and spiritually void.



Find other arguments.