By Edward Roy Makayi.



Pretoria 4th August 2025.



ARE THE LUNGU’S FACING EMINENT DEAD END AS THE FRIDAY ANNOUNCEMENT SENDS MIXED FEELINGS TO THE LONG AWAITED FATE.





Pretoria High Court has today dismissed an application brought by Cape Town based Zambian Mr Vincent Kafula who requested to be joined to the case saying that as a concerned citizen should the judgement go the government way likelyhood of uprising in Zambia is eminent. The court wasted no time in dismissing the application because it lacked any sense of merit.





Drama took a twisting turn when the ill prepared defense lawyer tried to confuse the court with inconsistent response throwing the entire fate in the bin. With Friday being the day it’s been decided to decide and seal the fate or any other day before Friday. Insert is the verbatim.





It was not Lungu’s wish to be buried in South Africa. His wish was to be buried in Zambia, but Hakainde Hichilema should not preside over his funeral. The judges asked what it means to preside over a funeral, and the family lawyer failed to explain convincingly. The court made it clear that it could not issue an order to stop President Hakainde Hichilema from attending the burial.





It was also established that it was the wish of the wife for her husband to be buried in South Africa. The court also emphasized that the repatriation of the body was not an issue, but the funeral procession and who should preside over it were issues. The government lawyer argued that it was impossible to give Lungu a state funeral with full military honors without involving the commander-in-chief, who was also the head of state.





The government lawyer also agreed that the widow would receive all the benefits of the late Edgar Lungu, including the government vehicle he was entitled to. The government agreed to work closely with the family during the funeral procession. Outside the court, there were two groups protesting: PF members supporting the notion that Edgar Lungu should be buried in South Africa and another group of South African called Progressive Forces of South Africa demanding that the remains of the late Edgar Lungu must be repatriated to Zambia.





How Makebi Zulu’s amateurism was all laid bare for all to see in a South African Court:



“Lungu’s Will”



Pretoria High Courtroom;

The atmosphere is tense. Wooden benches creak under the weight of anticipation. The judge sits high above. Lawyers pace. The public gallery is full.





JUDGE THANDI:

Firmly, tapping gavel

This court will now resume proceedings in the matter of the repatriation of the late President Edgar Lungu’s remains.



Lawyer Mbatha rises, cool and composed.



LAWYER MBATHA:

Your Honour, I’d like to redirect the witness—Mr. Makebi Zulu.





Makebi Zulu, a seasoned but visibly uneasy figure, adjusts his tie and steps forward.



LAWYER MBATHA:

Mr. Zulu, earlier you stated—on record—that President Lungu gave specific instructions about what should happen in the event of his death. Is that correct?





MAKEBI ZULU:

Yes. He told us… explicitly… that if he died, no Zambian government plane should be used to transport his body. He said he wanted to be flown back in a private jet.





Gasps from the gallery. Quiet whispers.



LAWYER MBATHA stepping closer:

So, to be clear—you’re confirming that President Lungu never intended to be buried in South Africa?



MAKEBI ZULU hesitating, then nodding:

That’s correct.



The courtroom stirs. The judge glances over the rim of her glasses.





LAWYER MBATHA voice rising:

Then tell this court, Mr. Zulu—if you know what the man wanted… why are you standing in the way of fulfilling his final wish?



Murmurs swell. The judge bangs the gavel.





JUDGE THANDI:

Order! There will be order in this court!



LAWYER MBATHA softening, but with edge:

Mr. Zulu… did President Lungu know he was coming here to die? Was he issuing his last will… or were these precautionary words—words you now use to block the repatriation of his body?





(A long pause. Makebi swallows hard. The courtroom falls into a heavy silence.)



JUDGE THANDI (after a beat):

Mr. Zulu, you may answer the question.



MAKEBI ZULU quietly:

I… I don’t believe he thought he would die here. No.





The courtroom watches. The moment hangs.



CIC PRESS TEAM