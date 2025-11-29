Donald Trump called a female reporter “stupid” after she questioned the U.S.. president about claims he made regarding the Washington DC shooting.

Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who allegedly shot and k!lled National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, arrived in the US under former president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome scheme in 2021.

While addressing the attack on National Guard members, Donald Trump Trump accused the Biden administration improperly vetting Afghan nationals brought to the US.

A reporter the challenged Trump’s claimthat Biden is to blame and the US president asked her: “Are you a stupid person?”

Trump added: “Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

It comes after Trump told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be “quiet, piggy” after she attempted to follow up on a question about Jeffrey Epstein on 18 November.