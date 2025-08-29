Argentine President Javier Milei is pelted by stones ‘over corruption scandal’

Argentinian President Javier Milei was pelted with stones while campaigning for an upcoming election amid an alleged corruption scandal.

While riding in the back of a pickup truck on Wednesday to greet supporters in Lomas de Zamora, a city near Buenos Aires, Milei encountered hostility from demonstrators.

Protesters threw plants, rocks, and bottles at the President’s motorcade and personal vehicle.

The right-wing leader, who is campaigning for the October mid-term elections, had to be whisked away from the scene by his security detail.