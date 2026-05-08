🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Faces Internal Legal Challenge as ECZ Timelines Tighten



A fresh legal dispute has emerged within the Forum for Democracy and Development at a politically sensitive moment, just as the electoral calendar moves closer to the nomination and validation phase.





FDD National Youth Secretary Vincent Mwakawele has commenced legal action in the High Court against the party’s Secretary General Nathan Mulonga, seeking to nullify the convention that endorsed Brian Mundubile as the party’s presidential candidate under the Tonse Alliance, News Diggers, carried.





Mwakawele is further asking the court to invalidate all processes and alliances arising from that convention, a move that potentially places the party’s electoral positioning under immediate legal uncertainty.





The timing is critical.



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has already entered the pre-processing phase for presidential supporters, with formal nomination validation scheduled within days. This leaves little room for prolonged internal disputes, particularly for parties attempting to present a unified legal and political front before nomination authorities.





At the centre of the matter is legitimacy.



If the convention itself becomes contested in court, then every decision flowing from it may also come under scrutiny. This includes endorsements, alliance commitments, adoption certificates, and candidate sponsorship authority.





These are not symbolic issues at this stage of the electoral process. They are procedural requirements with direct consequences for ballot eligibility.





The silence from FDD leadership, at least publicly, adds another layer to the situation.





No official response had been issued by the party at the time of publication. That absence matters because electoral timelines do not pause for internal litigation. Political disputes can continue indefinitely. Electoral procedures cannot.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya