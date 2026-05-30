ZEDPODCAST DUO DETAINED SINCE TUESDAY



Kalenga (Kalenga Chambatu) and Uncle Elson (Elson Chigerwe)the dynamic hosts behind “That ZED Podcast” have been in detention since Tuesday,26th May 2026.





The duo is being accused of interviewing and publicising Liberal Democrats Party (LDP) President, Xavier Franklin Chungu who the Zambia Police accuse of revealing official secrets.





Chungu is also detained at Kabwata Police station charged with revealing official Secrets Acts contrary to Section 4 of the State Security Act.