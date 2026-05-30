“My Roots Are Here, Let the Lies Rest”



My dear beloved friends, family, and fellow citizens of Mongu East,



I have laughed off many things during this campaign, but there is one thing I will not laugh at: lies meant to separate me from you.





You have heard the whispers. “He is an American.” “He is from Luena, not Sefula.” “He is not the real UPND candidate.” Let me address each one clearly, because you deserve the truth.





First: I am a Zambian. My National Registration Card is green. I have never held any other nationality. America is a country I have visited, not one I come from. That rumour is simply funny until it becomes a weapon to deceive you.





Second: My roots are in Mongu East. My father was born in Sefula, under Chief Namutwi, to a man named Dennis Nawa. My father is the elder brother to Dominic Nawa, Jerry Nawa, and Ricky Nawa, names you know well from the New Apostolic Church. So when someone says I am not an “endogenous son,” they are either ignorant or deliberately malicious. My blood runs through Sefula. My family is your neighbour.





Third: I am the officially adopted UPND candidate for Mongu East in the 2026 General Elections. I hold that position with pride, and I serve as Special Assistant for Special Duties to the President of the UPND. I did not sneak into this race. I was chosen.





But let me be even more honest with you.



Even if I were born elsewhere, which I was not. Would that disqualify me from serving you well? Look around our constituency. Have we not seen leaders born here who did nothing for our roads, our health posts, our schools? Have we not seen “sons of the soil” who only remember us during elections?





Leadership is not about where you first cried. It is about where you are willing to work, sweat, and deliver.



I am here to work. I am here to serve. I am here to bring the development that Mongu East has been denied for too long.





So I say this to the peddlers of lies: you cannot discredit a man whose father’s birthplace is known, whose uncles worship beside you, whose businesses are in Mongu east, whose loyalty to Zambia and to Mongu East is unquestionable.





And to you, my people: Do not be distracted by malicious gossip. Judge me by my actions, my accessibility, and my commitment. I am Mubita C. Nawa, a true son of Mongu East, a proud Zambian, and your aspiring Member of Parliament.





It will be my highest honour to serve you.



Yours in unity and development,



Mubita C. Nawa

UPND Aspiring Candidate, Mongu East



Special Assistant for Special Duties to the President, UPND



#MonguEastFirst #MubitaForMP2026



Mubita C Nawa Mongu East Constituency Aspiring Candidate