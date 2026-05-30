UPND member Charles Longwe has petitioned the Constitutional Court to disqualify Hichilema from the 2026 election

FOUNDING MEMBER PETITIONS CONCOURT, SEEKS HICHILEMA’S DISQUALIFICATION FROM 2026 POLLS





A founding member of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), Charles Longwe, has petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking the disqualification of President Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the August 13, 2026 general elections.





According to a 24-page petition seen by Zambian Eye and filed today at the expiry of the seven-day constitutional period allowed for challenging presidential nominations after filing in, Longwe argues that the UPND is allegedly operating outside its constitutional mandate after failing to hold valid intra-party elections. President Hakainde Hichilema filed his presidential nomination last Friday.



ZEN