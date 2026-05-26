ARMED GANG STORMS NALEDI PANDOR HOME IN MIDNIGHT TERROR RAID!

ARMED GANG STORMS PANDOR HOME IN MIDNIGHT TERROR RAID!



Former International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor endured a terrifying ordeal after armed robbers allegedly invaded her Villieria home in Pretoria on Friday night.





According to reports, three heavily armed suspects forced their way into the property before confronting the former minister inside her bedroom. In a chilling turn of events, Pandor’s husband was reportedly held inside a bathroom while the gang ransacked the house searching for valuables.





The robbers allegedly escaped with televisions, laptops, cellphones and the family’s Toyota Cross in a brazen getaway that has shocked residents. Police later recovered the stolen vehicle in Mamelodi East, but the suspects remain on the run.





Despite the traumatic incident, no physical injuries were reported. South African police have since launched an investigation into the violent house robbery as fears continue to grow over rising crime targeting high-profile figures.