Army commander flags off first ever corporals strategic courses!



Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele has officially opened the first ever Corporals Strategic Courses at the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ).





The Corporals Strategic Courses are aimed at producing Junior Non Commission Officers who would be able to understand the fluid operation environment and make decisions that would impact both tactical and strategic end-states.





Speaking when he officially opened the Courses at MILTEZ , Lt Gen Zyeele said the Strategic Corporals Courses will enhance the young soldiers’ leadership skills, tactical knowledge and specific skills necessary to excel in complex operation environments.





“You are to take these courses seriously and approach them with dedication and an open mind for its successful completion.



I have confidence that you will pull through and graduate without any difficulties,” the Commander Zambia Army said.





Lt Gen Zyeele highlighted that modern warfare demands that subordinate leaders are empowered with sufficient skills to seize and retain initiative and allow the smallest operative teams to be agile and adaptable enough to accomplish missions and assigned tasks.





“Fellow Soldiers, this course is aimed at bridging the knowledge gap between Officers and Soldiers with a focus on enhancing young Soldiers’ leadership skills, tactical knowledge and specific skills necessary to excel in complex operational environments, ” Lt Gen Zyeele said.





Lt Gen Zyeele said he decided to come up with the concept of Strategic Corporal Courses considering the fast paced strategic environment so that the Zambia Army moves with the rest of world’s best armies in strategic and tactical advancements which he added should fit in his concept of mission Command.





He explained that mission command is an approach to command and control that empowers subordinates’ decision making and decentralised execution appropriate to the situation within the constraints of their Commander’s intent.





He urged students to take the courses seriously, emphasising that it was a rare opportunity that would allow them to learn and broaden their military knowledge and develop leadership skills at their level of command.





And speaking at the same event, MILTEZ Commandant, Brigadier General Heldon Mwilu highlighted that the courses will give the school an opportunity to raise a new cadre of Non-Commissioned Officers who will lead confidently in battle.





Brig Gen Mwilu added that the first ever Corporals Courses will give students requisite knowledge for them to function properly at their level of command.





And All Arms Wing (AAW) Commander, Colonel Erwin Solomon Mumbi stressed the importance of discipline and engagement throughout the Course.





He cautioned students that no indiscipline will be condoned during the period and emphasised that their priority should be discipline and engagement to ensure they benefit from the Instructors.



-Zambia Army