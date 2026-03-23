ARREST HUNGER, NOT OPPONENTS



… Fr Lastone Lupupa says leaders must redirect the energy spent on jailing political rivals toward tackling poverty





By Charles Musonda



ZAMBIAN leaders must channel the same energy and resources spent on arresting opposition figures into fighting hunger and poverty, Father Lastone Lupupa has said.





Speaking in an interview with The Mast last Thursday, Fr Lupupa who is also Christian Nation FM chief executive director, said the resources being devoted to pursuing opposition leaders could, if redirected, make a meaningful dent in ending poverty and hunger afflicting millions of ordinary Zambians.





“If we can arrest hunger, if we can arrest poverty the way we have been arresting human beings in the last four years, then there will be no hunger in this nation,” he said.





He said the United Party for National Development (UPND) government could have eliminated hunger and poverty in its last four years in government.





“We would have incarcerated, we would have jailed hunger, we would have jailed poverty. In other words, it is the system that is supposed to be arrested. If there are constant accidents on the road and you keep on focusing on the drivers, you might miss the point. Why don’t we examine the vehicles or the roads?” he said.





Fr Lupupa said if the UPND government was genuinely interested in helping the people of Zambia, it would have begun by addressing the systemic>>read more>> https://mastmediazm.com/2026/03/arrest-hunger-not-opponents-fr-lupupa/