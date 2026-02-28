Arrested PF cadre cracks, implicates Dr Brian Sampa as main admin of rogue Facebook page





DETAINED PF cadre Richard Kaunda Mulenga of the ‘Banene’ opposition duo has cracked under pressure and admitted to being an admin of the rogue Facebook page “Zambia for all 2026”.





In his chat with police who are accommodating him for the weekend, the 40-year old has implicated former Resident Doctors Association of Zambia Dr Brian Sampa, naming him as his boss and the main admin of the page.





Mulenga, has in the past months been a vocal proponent of regime change, churning out daily criticism of the government and pro-PF content through short videos which he shares on Facebook.





No longer able to wait for the August 13 elections, Mulenga decided to help President Hakainde Hichilema leave office by false resignation.





He allegedly went on to author a fake letter announcing the resignation of the Head of State.





To give it some semblance of authenticity, the 40-year old sealed the letter with a forged signature of State House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, pasted it on a presidential letterhead and stamped it with a date stamp before sharing it on online.



Soon after it’s publication, Cyber Security agents swang into quick action and apprehended Mulenga from his hiding place in Lusaka’s Luangwa Compound.





According to sources close to the investigation, Mulenga did not even need much encouragement to start talking.



He readily admitted to being an admin of the rogue Facebook page saying he had been recruited by Dr Sampa who is now serving the US army.





In confirming Mulenga’s arrest, Zambia Police Service deputy public relations officer Chipo Kaitisha said the suspect has been charged with offences of Making a Document without Authority Contrary to Section 356 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and Transmission of Deceptive Electronic Communication Contrary to Section 19(1)(a) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





Kaitisha said the cadre was apprehended following a joint operation conducted by the Zambia Police Service in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.





“It is alleged that on February 26, 2026, Richard Kaunda Mulenga, in his capacity as the creator and administrator of a Facebook page known as “Zambia for All 2026,” falsely published a fabricated letter purporting to announce the resignation of the Republican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema,” Kaitisha told ##Kalemba in a statement.





“The publication is alleged to have been false and misleading to members of the public both within and outside the country,” she added.





Kaitisha reiterated the commitment of the Zambia Police Service in combating the spread of misinformation, urging members of the public to verify information through official Government communication channels.





On Tuesday, cyber security agents picked Mambwe Zimba, the Secretary General of the Saboi Imboela-led NDC in connection with a Facebook post which depicted the image of President Hakainde Hichilema in a casket with Vice-President Mutale Nalumango paying her respects.



Zimba was also linked to the same rogue Facebook page.



Kalemba February 28, 2026