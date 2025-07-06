Arson Attack Shocks Melbourne’s Jewish Community





A shocking arson attack has hit Melbourne’s historic East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation synagogue and an Israeli restaurant, striking on the Jewish Sabbath.





Israeli President Isaac Herzog took to X to slam the “vile” incident, calling it a sickening bid to burn Jews alive while they prayed and a brutal assault on Jewish businesses.





The blaze forced worshippers to flee, marking the second such outrage in Melbourne in just seven months, after a previous fire left a congregant injured.Herzog has called on Australian authorities to step up and shield their Jewish citizens, branding antisemitism a “stain on any society” that needs urgent action.





A suspect’s been nabbed, but details are still thin on the ground. This comes as Australia grapples with a spike in hate crimes, backed by a recent R600 million (AUD $32.5 million) government boost for Jewish community safety.