NAKACINDA DENIES ESPIONAGE CHARGE



Detained Raphael Nakacinda, a faction Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF), has denied charges of espionage, rejecting allegations that he engaged in acts prejudicial to the safety or interests of the Republic of Zambia.





The charges stem from a documentary published on YouTube titled “The Grand Regional Scheme: How Foreign Powers and Local Elites are Destroying Africa.”





In footage circulating online, prison authorities are seen escorting Nakacinda back to his cell following his plea.



His trial is scheduled to begin on June 4, 2026.