TONSE ALLIANCE ONLY FORCE CAPABLE OF UNSEATING UPND, MUNDUBILE

By Prudence Chota

Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile has dismissed claims suggesting that he has withdrawn from the 2026 presidential race.

Mr. Mundubile says a video circulating on social media, which alleges that he does not intend to contest the election, is fake and was generated using AI by political opponents as part of a propaganda campaign.

Mr. Mundubile who was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka Wednesday says the Tonse Alliance remains the only opposition political group capable of unseating the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), adding that this is why opponents are spreading misinformation about his position within the alliance.

Mr. Mundubile has assured his supporters that he is firmly in the race, revealing that he has already paid the K100,000 nomination fee to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), which has issued an official receipt to the alliance.

He has emphasized that the country’s future cannot be determined by fake videos or shaped by rumors.