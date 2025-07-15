ARVs found in rivers and tap water in South Africa





A groundbreaking study by North-West University researchers has revealed traces of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) in South Africa’s rivers, dams, and some treated tap water.





The study, published on July 13, 2025, detected significant levels of ARVs like lopinavir and efavirenz downstream of wastewater treatment plants, raising concerns about environmental and human health impacts.





South Africa’s extensive HIV treatment program is cited as a key contributor.





Experts call for improved wastewater treatment and further research to assess ecological risks.