AS A 6YEARS OLD KID, FIRST DAY I REALISED MY DAD WAS A RICH DAD WAS WHEN HE FORGOT A BRIEF CASE IN MY ROOM WITH OVER $100K- Davido

AS A 6YEARS OLD KID, FIRST DAY I REALISED MY DAD WAS A RICH DAD WAS WHEN HE FORGOT A BRIEF CASE IN MY ROOM WITH OVER $100K!!!





While growing up as a kid, I never saw the gap between rich and poor because I found myself in a world where everything appears soft.





I only used to imagine being rich as a scene in California from Hollywood movies because my dad kept me happy in a modest way





One day, dad came home from work and spent a few minutes in my room for chit chat which was his usual style of sweet daddy activities with me. Suddenly, he got a business call and left without his briefcase to take the call.





I opened the briefcase and found huge stacks of Franklin Benjamin blue notes, I was curious to know how much I saw, but I never asked him until I clocked 15.





Daddy told me it was $100k from a real estate deal in 1997! Wow so my dad was what Hollywood painted about being rich in California on TV!





At that moment I realised I have a rich dad.



That became my biggest inspiration for 30BG!



