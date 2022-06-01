They paid me less than a cleaner in the UK – Musa Mwenya

A video has emerged in which the former Attorney General has revealed that a government salary cannot make one to become super rich. In the last 10 years, many government officials became super rich that they bought vehicles costing more than K1m like mobile phone top us. Mr. Mwenya disclosed that as an Attorney General, one of the top public jobs, he was paid a net salary (take home) of K30,000 per month. At the peak of the British sterling – Zambian Kwacha, this would have been less than £1,000 which is far less than what cleaners in the UK get paid. Even af the current exchange rate of K22/£, this is still less than what cleaners gets paid in the UK.

Mr. Mwenya who is also on record supporting lifestyle audit added that as a public official, one should not have nothing to hide in their lives. The rich should be able to account for their wealth by making public their payslips and taxes paid. How should one be super rich yet their tax account is equivalent to that of a teacher? It’s is an insult to employees whose taxes are deducted at source.

Mr. Mwenya who is the incoming Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia lieutenant has further sent chilli cold shivers down the spines, noses and throats of financial criminals who have refused to surrender what does not legally belong to them. However, Mr. Mwenya’s limitations will be his position that may not allow him to have an input in the day to day operations of the ACC. Moreover, their is no doubt that Mr. Mwenya will have far more sensitive noses to corruption as he will be closer to the table than Bally. Mr. Mwenya will be joining a team keen to develop Zambia by recovering the billions held in private hands through corruption. The people of Zambia are currently knocking on the head of state’s ancient state house to give them jobs he promised them. This has made HH to resort to fighting corruption day and night to recover and redistribute billions of kwacha to the people to keep them away from state house and stop them complaining. Musa Mwenya will amplify the asset recovering process.

It has also been reported that so far the government has recovered more than $25m from willing cooperating criminals and more is yet to be recovered.